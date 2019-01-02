Task force on rights set up

LAHORE : Human Rights and Minority Affairs Minister (HR&MA) Aijaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday attended a consultative dialogue session to improve human rights situation in Punjab.

The session was organised by Punjab HR Department in collaboration with an NGO at a local hotel. The session was held with specific reference to the district Human Rights Committee’s role in institutionalisation of Human Rights. Secretary HR&MA Tariq Mahmood presented a brief presentation in which he described implementation of action plan through district committees. He briefed that Provincial Taskforce on Human Rights was constituted under the chairmanship of Minister for HR&MA and Vice Chairmanship of Addl Chief Secretary, Punjab.

HR&MA Department is the principal department for the implementation of the action plan at provincial level. Punjab government approved the constitution of District Committees on Human Rights in all districts of Punjab under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners.