ZAB’s birth anniversary to be celebrated by PPP on January 5th

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party will celebrate the 91st birth anniversary of its founding leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) on January 5.

According to PPP Punjab spokesman, special cake cutting ceremonies, seminars and programmes will be organized to pay tribute to the ZAB.

It is pertinent to mention that ceremonies to pay homage to the PPP founder have already been started from Tuesday in the provincial capital. PPP Lahore Chapter president Haji Azizur Rehman Chan also cut the cake in this regard.

Indian judge Madan Bhimarao to attend oath-taking ceremony of new CJP

By Khalid Mehmood Khalid

LAHORE: Former senior judge of the Indian Supreme Court Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokur will lead a three-member delegation of Indian judges who will arrive in Islamabad on January 18 through the Wagah Border.

The Indian judges’ delegation will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa as new Chief Justice of Pakistan at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokur is a friend of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa who has been invited to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Madan Bhimarao Lokur retired as judge of the Indian top court on December 30, 2018.