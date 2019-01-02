close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
January 2, 2019

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter at LoC: ISPR

Top Story

January 2, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army shot down a spy Indian quadcopter in Bagh sector along the Line of Control (LoC), said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday.

According to DG ISPR’s Twitter post: “Pakistan Army troops shot down Indian spy quadcopter in Bagh sector along Line of Control. Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross the LoC, InshaaAllah.”

