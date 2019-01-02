close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
MR
Monitoring Report
January 2, 2019

Chandio warns PTI on its bid to remove Sindh govt

Top Story

KARACHI: PPP Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio has said that the PPP has warned the PTI led government that the party is ready to counter any move against its government in Sindh, the Geo News reported.

Chandio said the PTI should not get arrogant over ‘borrowed power’. He said the federal government is based on the majority of over six seats. “The federal government shouldn’t forget that those who brought them in to power can dislodge them as well.”

Murad Ali Shah also said that those dreaming of overthrowing their government should think about their disgruntled lawmakers first. Meanwhile, Fawad Ch said majority of ministers in Sindh are not involved in looting and they want to side with 'the change'. He said no one spoke about the Governor's rule and Murad Ali Shah should resign, face an inquiry and return only if cleared.

