Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

Meezan Bank launches facility

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has launched its electronic-right shares (e-rights) subscription facility, through which, accountholders of the bank, as well as other banks will be able to subscribe to rights issue online, a statement said on Tuesday.

Meezan is the first and only bank in Pakistan to allow shareholders of various companies to make payments through all its alternative distribution channels, including the bank’s ATMs, internet banking facility and mobile banking application, it added.

