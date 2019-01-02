SRB collects Rs44.37bln in first half

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has collected Rs44.37 billion during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year as compared to the collection of Rs38.8 billion during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, posting a growth of 14.36 percent, a statement said on Tuesday.

During the month of December 2018, the SRB collected revenue of Rs8.471 billion as compared to Rs 7.108 billion collected during December 2017, registering a growth of 19.18 percent.

The aforesaid collection has been achieved despite suspension of the tax collection on prepaid and postpaid cellular telecommunication services, in view of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The telecom sector has been the largest single contributor to the provincial sales tax revenues.

The success in achieving the aforesaid growth in revenue during the first half year of 2018/19 has been made possible because of the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers, the continuous support by the Sindh government and the relentless efforts made by the SRB employees.