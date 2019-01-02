Human resource dilemma: If you pay peanuts, you get monkeys

LAHORE: Despite being one of the fastest growing economies between 1960 and 1985, Pakistan could not exploit its true potential as over time it failed to improve its productivity because of its poor human capital.

It was on the strength of its fast economic growth that Pakistan opened its economy much earlier than China or India.

The advantage of opening up earlier was lost due to its inadequate human resource. Like all Asian economies, Pakistan started growing with industries requiring low level skills.

When the entrepreneurs tried to introduce better technologies they realised the human capital required to operate those technologies was not available in the country.

They then continued increasing capacities of their low-tech industries until they understood they are going nowhere operating on obsolete technologies.

The other economies that had fewer resources than Pakistan slowly started closing the growth gap with Pakistan because they developed a skilled and educated manpower to scale up and diversify.

South Korea is one such example but the latest one is Bangladesh that was once a part of Pakistan.

The Bangladeshis were at the same or lower skill level when they separated from Pakistan but they invested in education and health to enrich their human resources.

Today workers from Bangladesh are more productive than Pakistan. In fact workers in all regional economies including India, China, and Sri Lanka are more productive than their Pakistani counterparts.

Interestingly in textiles, a common sector among regional economies, all the workers start from the same skill level.

Textile sector does not require high educational skills except in designing.

The low-skilled garment workers in China, India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh gradually acquire higher skills to produce high value-added products.

In Pakistan the skill level rarely improves with experience.

One reason may be that the workers in Pakistan are demoralised. Wages, currently, are not based on skill and experience but most of the industries give minimum wage. Minimum wage in fact is meant for unskilled workers but in Pakistan both the skilled and unskilled workers are treated equally.

It all started in 2008 after the induction of Pakistan People’s Party government when the minimum wage started increasing every year.

The industries that were paying their skilled workers lower than the minimum wage increased their salaries to the minimum wage fixed by the government.

However while hiring new hands they also had to pay them the minimum wage. The minimum wage increased in past 10 years from Rs6000 to Rs14000.

A worker employed ten years back is now getting Rs14000 wage but a worker hired today also gets the same wage. Why would a worker with 10 years of experience increase his productivity if a raw hand also earns as much?

Pakistan, already facing the handicap of low education, is now dealing with the problem of demoralised workforce as well.

Every country makes efforts to increase their productivity. It has been found that labour productivity is directly proportional to average number of years spent in the school by the workers.

In Pakistan’s case the average is 2-3 years, while in better performing economies it is above 5 to 12 years. Skills particularly mid-level ones is another factor.

The mid-level workers play a major role in enhancing skills. We in Pakistan produce entry-level skilled or train unskilled workers in house to impart them the primary skills.

These primary-level skilled workers do not have the competence and education to graduate to mid-level. There is an acute shortage of mid-level skills in Pakistan.

Educated youth consider it as an insult to get primary-level skill and graduate to mid-level after few years. They rot in the offices at low-paid jobs instead.

Employer’s behavior and facilitations also impact productivity.

The working conditions also impact productivity.

If workers are made to sweat in a closed hall without proper ventilation in summers they would be much less productive than workers operating in a fully lit and air conditioned or at least properly aerated halls.