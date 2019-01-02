Govt urged to take KCCI into confidence

KARACHI: Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Former President Siraj Kassam Teli has stressed that the PTI government must honour all its commitments made during its meetings with the KCCI delegations in Islamabad and Karachi.

The KCCI held a meeting with the government on December 4, 2018 in Islamabad, which was followed by another meeting with PM’s Advisor Razzak Dawood during his visit to KCCI on December 8, 2018.

Teli said none of the commitments by Federal Finance Minister Asad Umer, PM’s Advisor Razzaq Dawood, State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar, and others have been fulfilled so far. All the measures taken up till now have increased the cost of doing business and the direction does not seem to be right as it has triggered higher inflation.

“Instead of increasing indirect taxes, they should focus on direct taxes, and the ratio between direct and indirect taxes must be shifted towards more direct taxes,” he added, while speaking at a meeting held at KCCI to discuss the Mini-Budget to be announced by the federal government.

BMG Chairman said they supported incentives for export-oriented industries, but other industries were also equally important and paid taxes, as they produced import substitution and generated huge revenues. The utility services being provided at two different rates would divide industries, which would increase problems as the two segments would work against each other in future.

Teli feared that the government’s announcement to impose additional new taxes of Rs155 billion would be generated by squeezing the existing taxpayers, which was totally contrary to PTI’s policy. “The exports will only increase if proper infrastructure and utilities, including gas, electricity and water are provided to industries round the year on 24/7 basis,” he said, adding that not following Article 158 of the constitution was sheer discrimination against industries in Karachi.

He urged the government that prior to announcing the mini-budget, the decision makers in Islamabad should sit with the representatives of KCCI and thoroughly explain the government’s plans for imposing additional taxes, so that KCCI could guide where and how to apply these taxes.

He was of the opinion that FBR was misguiding the present government which was clearly visible in the steps taken during the past three months.

Teli said that discretionary powers along with enhancement in customs duties and regulatory duties were actually not increasing the revenue to the required level instead corruption was rising every day. “Anything implemented in the next mini-budget under the dictates of bureaucrats might lead to something more disastrous.

KCCI wants to see PTI government succeeding and making corrections but those government officers, who are involved in many wrongdoings and corruption, will certainly create hurdles in order to hold back the government to ultimately save their own neck,” he added.

The BMG chairman said that since PTI government has assumed charge of the country’s affairs, corruption has been rising instead of descending.

This, he said could be gauged from the fact that a lot of commodities such as betel-nuts, coconuts, dry milk, cardamom, tea, electronic items etc, that were not being imported due to high taxes and RDs, were flooding local markets due to widespread smuggling and massive corruption.

He suggested that instead of inflating prices of imported electronic items and other such goods, the government should impose complete ban on all luxury goods for a period of one year to reduce fiscal deficit while they strictly follow supply side of the economics.

KCCI President Junaid Esmail Makda, while referring to the visit of Minister for State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi to KCCI on October 15, 2018, said that during the said meeting, the Minister assured that all 18 departments under the Federal Ministry of Interior would work closely with KCCI to resolve numerous issues, but despite a passage of two months, relevant notification was still awaited.