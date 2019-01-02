Stocks up 2.5pc as China vows to loan $2bln to troubled Pakistan

Equities staged grand recovery on first day of the New Year after mutual funds and some of the leading investors placed fresh deals on undervalued stocks over expectations from China and other brotherly countries that showed interest in lending support to boost the reeling economy, dealers said.

Salman Ahmad, director equity sales at Aba Ali Habib, said the market desperately wanted some positive development to change gear.

“Investors heard that China has announced to lend $2 billion for Pakistan to shore up foreign exchange reserves and support falling rupee. Another factor which cemented the sentiment was the government move to cool down the political temperature which gave ease to investors,” Salman added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 2.51 percent or 929.10 points to close at 37,995.77 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 3.37 percent or 579.33 points to end at 17,753.05 points level.

Of 339 active scrips, 233 moved up, 88 retreated, and 18 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 96.662 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 226.060 billion shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks showed sharp recovery amid speculations after China’s financial commitment to lend $2 billion to support falling rupee.”

Oversold oil, banking, and fertiliser scrips outperformed. Investor concerns for political uncertainty invited mid-session pressure.

UAE announcement to deposit $3 billion in SBP, reduction in local POL prices and government agreement with banks over issue of Rs200 billion sukuk to resolve circular debt crisis played a catalytic role in the bullish close, Mehanti added.

The capital market stayed in green since the start of the session on the first day of 2019, as buying spread to all counters because of hefty declines witnessed in the shares during the last year.

Though the overall index declined by merely 8.4 percent, the scrips belonging to all the sectors had plunged between 30 and 40 percent, which was evident from the market capitalisation declining by $26 billion in 2018.

The market was bound to move up after receiving encouraging news that countries like China, Saudi Arabia, and UAE wanted to invest $30 billion in coming three years.

Moreover, sentiment further strengthened on report of foreign newspaper that Pakistan would get financial assistance from China amounting to $2 billion to boost foreign exchange reserves and support falling rupee.

The highest gainers were Nestle Pakistan, up Rs400.00 to close at Rs9,400.00/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs99.00 to finish at Rs2,999.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs80.01 to close at Rs2,210.00/share, and Abbott Laboratories down Rs16.97 to close at Rs614.08/share.

Pakistan Elektron recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 11.992 billion shares. The scrip gained Rs1.16 to close at Rs26.06/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Millat Tractors Limited, recording a turnover of Rs47,450 shares, and losing Rs11.51 to end at Rs820.48/share.