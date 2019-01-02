Circular debt rises to Rs755 billion, PAC told

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Power Division on Tuesday informed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that circular debt has risen to Rs755 billion.

The committee met at Parliament House with Leader of the Opposition Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the chair.

Ministry of Power Division Secretary Irfan Ali briefed the committee that presently the country’s installed capacity was 33,836MW, while the de-rated capacity was about 31,000MW. He said in 2008 the installed capacity was 17,796MW, which has reached to 33,836MW till now.

The secretary said presently, the country was generating about 27 percent from water sources, 26 percent from RLNG, 16 percent from oil, 20 percent from gas, five percent from nuclear, and five percent from renewable sources.

The committee was informed that seven energy projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had been providing 3,340MW energy to the national grid.

Ali said Sahiwal Coal-fired plant, Dawood Wind Farm, Quaid-e-Azam Solar, UEP wind Farm, Sachal Wind Farm, Port Qasim Power plant, and Three Gorges Second and Third Wind Farms had been completed under the CPEC.

The secretary said Suki Kinari HPP, Korot HPP, Engro Thar Block-II coal-fired power plant, TEL Mine Mouth Thar Block-II coal-fired power plant, and CPHGC coal-fired power plant having capacity to generate about 3900MW, were under construction.

He further said about eight more power projects, including SSRL coal, Thal Nova power, Kohala HPP, Cacho wind, Western Energy wind, coal-fired plant at Gwadar, and Oracle power having 5,094MW generation capacity were in various stages of completion.

New renewable energy policy would be in operation by March 2019 after due consultation with the provinces and approval by the Council of Common Interests, the secretary informed.

The new policy would focus on generating at least 20 percent of the total energy mix from renewable sources by 2025, and 30 percent by 2030.

He said up gradation of the national grid as well as introduction of regional grids would be an important element of the policy.

PAC Chairman Shahbaz Sharif apprised the members that he had completed two LNG run power projects during his tenure in as the Punjab chief minister.

The electricity generated by those two power plants was being provided to the national grid stations, he added.

Responding to various questions by the parliamentarians, the secretary said that presently the total demand of electricity was 8,000 to 11,000 megawatts.

He said per capita electricity usage in Pakistan was less as compared to India and Bangladesh. The secretary said that 23 percent of total population was without electricity.