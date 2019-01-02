Celebratory gunfire

Every year, people fire bullets in the air to mark the arrival of a new year. This dangerous activity is practices almost all over the world. People do not understand that firing a weapon in the air is highly dangerous as the bullets fired in the air return to earth at fast speed and is likely to hit someone. On the first day of every year, we read news about people getting seriously injured in celebratory gunfire.

The year 2019 was no different. According to news reports, at least twelve people, including a seven-year-old child, were badly injured by stray bullets. The law-enforcement agencies should take effective steps to put an end to this dangerous practice which poses serious threat to public’s safety.

Khalid Faruqi

Karachi