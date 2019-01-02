No income

The government has started the anti-encroachment drive in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. Different hotels, shops, roadside stalls and restaurants were demolished. People who were working at these places are most affected by the drive as they have been deprived of their sole source of income. The public has reacted to the incident in different ways.

While some have appreciated the authorities for taking the step in a right direction, many have condemned the government for attacking people’s livelihood. It is true that thousands of people have suffered from huge financial losses and are now running from pillar to post to stand on their feet. Many people were carrying out their businesses for decades. It now rests with the government to rehabilitate the evictees and provide them with job opportunities so that they can earn a decent income.

Inam Khan

Upper Dir