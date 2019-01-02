close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 2, 2019

Accountability

Newspost

January 2, 2019

With the PTI-led government in the centre, the accountability drive is being carried out efficiently. Accountability is a double- edged sword that can cleanse society of corruption and nepotism. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other federal and provincial anti-graft bodies must continue the much-needed accountability drive to take the country out of economic crunch.

However, accountability should not be at the cost of political victimisation of opponents. The legitimate concerns of the opposition must not go unheeded. Reforms that are needed badly in NAB laws must be incorporated, making the institution independent and professional.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost