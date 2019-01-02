Accountability

With the PTI-led government in the centre, the accountability drive is being carried out efficiently. Accountability is a double- edged sword that can cleanse society of corruption and nepotism. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other federal and provincial anti-graft bodies must continue the much-needed accountability drive to take the country out of economic crunch.

However, accountability should not be at the cost of political victimisation of opponents. The legitimate concerns of the opposition must not go unheeded. Reforms that are needed badly in NAB laws must be incorporated, making the institution independent and professional.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana