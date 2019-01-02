Pakistan’s first women blind cricket team named

KARACHI: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has announced the establishment of Pakistan’s women blind cricket team for the first time.

The team will play its first international series against Nepal blind team, comprising five T20s, from January 27 to February 5.

PBCC chairman Sultan Shah said that taking the initiative for the development of cricket for the blind girls and women was easier said than done. “The challenges were multi-dimensional from fund raising to social issues,” he said.

He added that the World Blind Cricket had endorsed cricket for blind women a few days ago and Pakistan-Nepal series would be marked as the first international series in the world.

Nafees Ahmed will be the head coach of the team.

Pakistan Women Blind Cricket Team:

B1: Saba Gul, Aqsa Arif, Bushra Zahoor, Sumayya Mumtaz, Aneela Shahzadi (Vice-Captain).

B2: Sadia Khalid, Mehwish Rafique, Nimra Rafique, Rabia Javed Hasmhi (WK), Nisha Bux, Bisma Hussain. B3: Tayyaba Fatima, Rabia Shahzadi (Captain), Kiran Rafique, Iram Shahzadi.