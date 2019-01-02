Rescuers pull baby alive from Russian block after gas blast

MOSCOW: Russian rescuers on Tuesday pulled a baby boy alive from the ruins of an apartment block that collapsed in a gas explosion more than a day earlier, killing at least eight people and leaving dozens missing.

"The rescuers heard crying. The baby was saved by being in a cradle and warmly wrapped up," Chelyabinsk regional governor Boris Dubrovsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The emergencies ministry named the child as a 10-month-old boy after initial reports that a girl had been found.

The emergency services posted a video of rescuers slowly prising apart concrete panels, pulling out the child, who can be seen blinking, and running with him wrapped in a blanket to an ambulance.

The mother of the boy, named as Ivan Fokin, also survived the blast and has seen her son, the emergency services said.

The child is in an extremely grave condition with serious frostbite to his limbs, a head injury and multiple leg fractures and he will be evacuated for treatment in Moscow, a health ministry statement said.

Part of the 10-storey apartment building collapsed following the gas explosion on Monday morning in the industrial city of Magnitogorsk, nearly 1,700 kilometres east of Moscow in the Ural mountains.

The baby was found after rescuers were forced to temporarily halt the search for dozens of missing people in the rubble for fear the rest of the block could come down.