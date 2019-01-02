CITY PULSE: The Studio That Creates Itself

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Hasnat Mehmood’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Studio That Creates Itself, After Allen Ruppersberg’s The Novel That Writes Itself’ until January 10. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Talk on Qawwali

Writer and cultural commentator Ally Adnan will deliver a talk on the history, art and performance of Qawwali at 4pm on January 3 at the Aga Khan University Auditorium. The talk, which is a part of the AKU’s special lecture series, will be followed by a performance by Ghayoor Moiz Mustafa Qawwal & party. Call 0333-3508535 for more information.

Realism

The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting SM Fawad’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Realism’ from January 3 to January 5. Call 021-35250495 for more information.

Laughter Fest

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Karachi Laughter Fest 2019’ from January 10 to January 20. Madcap comedy, hilarious political satire, uproarious domestic farce, side-splitting stand-up - the event has it all. This year they have a stellar line-up of Pakistani and international performances: seven comic plays, three stand-up shows and a Dastangoi performance. Call 021-35693701 for more information.