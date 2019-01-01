All-Pakistan Tenpin Bowling from January 9

KARACHI: Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) is organising the ninth edition of All-Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Championship here at Arena bowling alleys in Karsaz from January 9.

The organisers are expecting around 450 bowlers to compete in the tournament. The bowlers will be vying for top honours in four categories: masters singles, amateur singles, inter-school, and trios.

“We are organising an event for school students as we believe it will help us spot talent from there as well,” said PTBF vice president Khwaja Ahmed Mustaqim.

He added that PTBF was now introducing a new system for tenpin bowling in the country through which Pakistan team for international events would be selected.

“Only those players registered with new PTBF system will be eligible for selection,” Mustaqim said.

Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association (STBA) Aleem Agha said that the association would make a calendar of its activities for the year 2019.

According to this calendar, STBA will host talent hunt programmes throughout the province and will also host tournaments in cities where bowling facilities are available.