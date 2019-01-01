PIMS Cardiac Centre treats 120,000 patients in 2018

Islamabad: The Cardiac Centre at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences received over 120,000 patients suffering from various heart problems in 2018 that is alarming because the number shows well over 25 per cent increase in number of heart patients as compared to patients reported in the previous year, in 2017.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that a total of 5,200 angiographies were done in one year at the PIMS cardiac centre while a total of 1,600 stents were passed. In one year, a total of 30,000 echocardiography tests were done on patients to monitor functioning of hearts and valves and over 500 Exercise tolerance testing were done to identify signs of coronary artery disease.

An estimated 25 per cent increase in number of heart patients recorded in 2018 can be attributed to increase in facilities and awareness among public on various aspects of heart problems, said Head of Cardiac Centre at PIMS Professor Naeem Malik while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

He said the increase in number of patients cannot be termed as increase in incidence of heart disease as there has never been conducted any study in this regard in the country. As the facilities to diagnose and treat heart problems have enhanced and there is more awareness among public as compared to past, the number of heart patients reaching healthcare facilities have increased, he explained.

He, however, added that the modern lifestyle, excessive use of junk food, physical inactivity and carelessness in diet are also contributing to surge in heart disease particularly among residents in city areas.

People are becoming more and more aware of the heart problems and becoming more conscious about heart health and it is a positive sign though still there is a need to make public aware of healthy diet and lifestyle to control heart disease, said Professor Naeem.

He said in 2018, the cardiac centre placed around 200 permanent pacemakers to control abnormal heart rhythms in patients.