MCB Bank, Bank Al Jazira (Fawri) signs agreement

KARACHI: MCB Bank, one of Pakistan’s largest and most innovative banks, has entered into an agreement with leading Saudi financial institution Bank Al Jazira (Fawri) for the facilitation of remittances to beneficiaries in Pakistan.

Through the strategic partnership, MCB Bank will further facilitate overseas Pakistanis in Saudia Arabia to transfer remittances to Pakistan which can be received through more than 1,350 MCB Bank branches nationwide.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Sami Hamad AlRajhi, Head of Banking Services Group at Fawri, Bank Al Jazira and Mr. Muhammad Naeem Saigol, Division Head - TBD, MCB Bank, in the presence of Mr. Hassan Saleem, Fawri MTO Manager and Business Projects at Bank Al Jazira and Mr. Ziad Aftab Ejaz, Department Head - Home Remittances at MCB Bank at MCB Tower, Karachi.***