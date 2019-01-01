Ministry given task to achieve target of 15m cotton bales

MULTAN: The federal government has assigned a special task to the Ministry of National Food Security to implement an exclusive action plan for cotton-2019 to achieve Prime Minister Imran Khan’s target of 15 million bales production.

The ministry has devised a three-point strategy to achieve the goals. In the first step, the ministry would make efforts to enhance the under-cultivated area of cotton and ensure the sowing of cotton in the targeted area. In the second step, the ministry will ensure the provision of pure and quality seed of cotton to the growers. In the third step, the ministry will focus on the quality of pesticides.

Ministry’s secretary Dr M Popalzai has said that cotton prepared by the research institutes had the wide potential to grow and give maximum production. He assured the agriculture scientists that the ministry would improve the administrative affairs of the CCRI besides promotion of the researchers.

Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah said the country can achieve the target of 15 million easily after achieving the sowing target.

The CCRI cotton varieties have the extensive potential, he said.