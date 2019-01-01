Pemra bans TV programme for 30 days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has put 30 days ban on broadcast of program 'Harf-e-Raaz' on NEO TV.

It has been banned for violating Section 20 of Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA Amendment Act 2007 and 2018 Rule 15 1 of Pemra Rules 2009, says a press statement issued by Pemra here on Monday.

The prohibition is in pursuance to the show cause notices issued to NEO TV on 07 12 2018 for violating the laws of land orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan High Courts PEMRA laws as well as Electronic Media Programmes and Advertisements Code of Conduct 2015 for airing programme 'Harf-e-Raaz' hosted by Jamil Farooqi and Orya Maqbool Jan on 04 12 2018 at 11 05 p m in which they invited spokesperson of banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban on live call in the show and solicited his views on national and foreign policy of the Government of Pakistan vis-a-vis national security issues.

Similarly, the channel was issued another show cause notice on 12 12 2018 for the same program for airing insulting remarks of the achorperson against Pashtoons.