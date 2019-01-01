Electronics sector reps tell govt about their woes

ISLAMABAD: The government has issued an SRO allowing import of used TV spare parts which may lead to unemployment in Electronics sector.

The delegation of Pakistan Electronics Manufacturers Association has met Abdul Razzak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry, and sensitised him that Pakistan electronics industry will go in the red zone as FBR has issued the SRO allowing the import of used TV equipment which is detrimental to the electronics manufacturing industry, a senior official who attended the meeting told The News.

The delegation told the adviser in plain words if this SRO is not taken back, unemployment will increase in the country as allowing import of the used equipment will damage the industry. “FBR influenced by import lobby takes the steps which are ostensibly contrary to the PTI policy.”

The electronics industry also took up the issue of smuggling of electronics goods in the country as it is also causing mammoth damage to the industry. The representatives of the industry also asked if the said SRO is taken back and smuggling of electronic goods is taken up by the government seriously, the electronics manufacturers will be in a position to export its goods to UAE and Africa as currently it is catering to the country.

The automotive industry, that is in the tatters as it has already lost 12,000 jobs and may lose 50,000 more if the slowdown in the economy mainly caused by the faulty economic policies of the government continues unabated. “The new entrants in the automotive industry have also started feeling the heat of the faulty policies of the PTI government,” an official of the ministry said.

He argued saying that restriction on non-filers, imposition of regulatory duties, spike in dollar value and massive taxation on real estate has factually slowed down the economy.

Earlier the non-fliers were allowed to purchase the vehicles, but the sitting government has disallowed them to appease the IMF for bailout package, but it is damaging the automotive industry manifold.

Talking about the tractor manufacturing industry, the official said that 3 plants are operational while 5 plants are non-operational. However, the import lobby is trying from pillar to post to import the highly mechanized tractors in the country at the cost of local industry.

Dr Hafiz Pasha, eminent economist said that automotive industry in the last three years had been showing 20-25 percent growth every year and earning 50-60 percent return on equity. He said that Pakistan’s automotive industry is in the habit of performing protective regime. However, he suggested the government to do something for electronics manufacturing industry at any cost and it should release the amount of Rs150-200 billion in the head of duty drawback which will help the industry more. He also suggested the PTI government to renegotiate the FTA with China as import of almost everything worth $16 billion from China has damaged Pakistan’s industry a lot.