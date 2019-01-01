President, Sindh governor transgressing

KARACHI: Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday alleged that both President Dr Arif Alvi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail were transgressing their constitutional role.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly building here, Wahab alleged that the Sindh governor was indulging in what he called palace intrigues.

“Governor Imran Ismail is also doing all this despite the fact that the provincial government is paying him salary and bearing expenses being incurred on his official residence and protocol.”

He said the governor was busy chairing political meetings and even more lamentable was the fact that he was meeting “rejected political orphans” to cause political unrest in the province.

Murtaza said President Dr Arif Ali Alvi chaired a political meeting the previous day that was beneath the decorum of his constitutional position.

He said the President House in Islamabad had yet to issue any clarification on the issue, while President Dr Arif Alvi must tweet to explain his position on the issue.

He claimed that former president Asif Ali Zardari represented the PPP while in the presidency he never chaired any political meeting.

He said the PPP’s 99 lawmakers in the Sindh Assembly were united under the party leadership. He said the PPP did not believe in horse-trading.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, Sindh Minister for Works and Services Nasir Hussain Shah said both the president and Sindh governor were hatching conspiracies against the province and said their efforts to destabilise the Sindh government would not succeed.

“We were delighted when the president and governor of Sindh were selected from Karachi and Sindh thinking they would work for the improvement of Sindh and its capital but they have started hatching conspiracies against their own province,” he said.

Shah made it clear that the Sindh chief minister was not being replaced but rumours were being spread to pave way for the unconstitutional move.

“But these stalwarts don’t even know that after the 18th Amendment even the Governor’s Rule can’t be imposed without the Sindh Assembly approval for which majority was required,” he said.

The minister said charging Murad Ali Shah and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with spending Rs15,000 on sacrificial goats was aimed at defaming and destabilising the provincial government.

Shah claimed that the PPP was not against accountability but it will not accept and tolerate victimisation that was evident in the actions being taken against the opposition.

He said they will not accept selective accountability from the selected prime minister.

“Why the names of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also facing a NAB reference, KP chief minister and several other federal ministers have not been put on the Exit Control List?”

To a query, the adviser clarified that he was not being made chief minister.