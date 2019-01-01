close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
Agencies
January 1, 2019

Islamabad cop dies, another injured in firing

National

Agencies
January 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A policeman lost his life while another was injured after being shot at by suspects in the I-8 sector of the capital, police said.

Police said they received a call for help from a house in the sector, situated near Sangam market, after which the two policemen were told to reach there.

As soon as Waseem and Arif, travelling on a bike, reached near the house, four suspects opened fire at them and managed to flee.

Waseem succumbed to his wounds while Arif was shifted to PIMS hospital in critical condition.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspects fled on two bikes, one which they snatched from nearby, and have reportedly entered into Rawalpindi. Police said investigation into the incident is underway.

