Mepco fails to address low voltage complaints

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) consumers Monday faced nuisance when their electric appliances broke down due to unabated tripping and low voltage at Wapda Town sub-division.
The Mepco complaint centre at Wapda Town sub-division did not allegedly attend a single call of the complainants. Mepco failed to ensure normal voltage, said a consumer Abdul Saboor.
