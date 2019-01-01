Five Wasa officers booked for Rs6.4m corruption

FAISALABAD: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad Monday booked five Wasa officers and the manager of a construction company for inflicting a colossal loss of Rs6.4 million to the government.

Talking to this scribe, ACE Regional Director Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq said that the ACE started inquiry on the written complaint of M Amin, accounts officer of the FDA, against Deputy Director Wasim Ahmed Hashmi, Deputy Manager (Engineering) M Aslam Zia, Assistant Director (Construction) Ahmad Tatla, Assistant Director (Construction) Rana Khalid, (RDD Audit) Ejaz Sidhu, M Raza and Ahmed Raza, manager of a construction company of Laki Marwat.

During the Inquiry, it was revealed that the five accused officers of the Wasa had paid rupees Rs6.4 million to the manager of the company without constructing and remodeling of the Paharang Drain Nullah near Faisalabad, inflicting huge financial loss to the government.

Lawyers' strike enters 50th day: The strike of Faisalabad lawyers for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench here entered the 50th day on Monday.

The members of the District Bar Association (DBA) boycotted the local courts and staged a sit-in at District Courts Road and shouted slogans against the government for lukewarm response towards their demand. They vowed to continue their struggle till acceptance of their genuine demand. Later, the lawyers also took out a rally.

Property dealer commits suicide: A property dealer Khalid Iqbal of local iron market Monday committed suicide due to some domestic problems and slump in the property business.

He was the father of three minor children and perturbed for the last many months due to losses in the property business.