Imran expedites NPHP procedures

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has asked the provincial governments to dispose of cases pertaining to property within ninety days where the details are complete.

Chairing a meeting of Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP) here at the Prime Minster Office (PMO) Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed authorities to expedite all procedures regarding the project so that practical work on the plan can be started at the earliest.

Construction of five million housing units is one of the top listed projects of the government.

He said the project will not only help resolve shortage of housing units, but also strengthen economy and generate jobs for the youth.

The bill to establish Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA) would be placed before the cabinet soon while Real Estate Regulatory Authority Bill will also be presented in the cabinet within a week for the purpose of legislation.

The establishment of authority will pave the way for separation of regulatory sector from the development. The State Bank will soon share proposal pertaining to the interest rates with the Task Force constituted for the housing project.

The draft for legislation on urban regeneration would be ready within two weeks.

The meeting was briefed about the provision of houses to one hundred fifty thousand government employees under federal government employees housing foundation. Forty one private companies have shown interest on the advertisement for the construction of government employees housing.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about the survey forms regarding NPHP and people’s reaction about it. The work for the NPHP would be further accelerated so that work on the project should get star at the earliest.