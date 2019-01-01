JI chief advises govt to give up mini-budget idea

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)’s ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has not been able to begin its journey towards fulfillment of its promises during the year 2018.

In a statement here, he said that the promise of across the board accountability had become a dream while the masses remained without even clean drinking water. “Instead of moving towards nation building, the government got busy in the decimation of its opponents,” he added.

The JI chief advised the government to give up the idea of a mini budget or further raise in taxes expressing the hope that the government would make the year 2019, the year of the fulfillment of its promises and take solid steps towards making Pakistan a model Islamic welfare state on the pattern of the state of Madina. He said the nation wanted ruthless accountability and there was need for immediate action against the remaining 436 persona named in the Panama leaks. He said that the nation had high hopes from the government, and it should not disappoint them.

Meanwhile, Sirjaul Haq has condemned the silence of the United Nations and other international institutions on the killings of innocent citizens in Bangladesh where the worst type of dictatorship prevailed in the name of democracy.

Speaking at a briefing on the current situation in Bangladesh, at Mansoora, he said that innocent Muslims were being victimised only because they were not ready to accept India’s slavery.

He said that in the drama of BD elections, India’s interests were being protected. He said that dozens of people had been killed and hundreds others injured for protesting against the rigging in the BD elections, but the world body and the international community was not taking any notice.

Sirajul Haq said the only reason of the world silence was that the Muslims talked of the Islamic system. He urged the Muslim world to raise its voice against the state repression in Bangladesh.