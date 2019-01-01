ECP to take up Zardari’s disqualification case on 10th

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday fixed January 10 for hearing a reference seeking disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The ECP has not issued any notice to the former president for the initial hearing which will decide whether the reference is admissible for hearing or not. However, petitioner Khurram Sher Zaman has been issued a notice by the election body.

The PTI leader had filed a petition seeking Zardari’s disqualification for allegedly concealing a flat in United States.