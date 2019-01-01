2019 a year of peaceful, prosperous, vibrant Pakistan: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Monday termed 2019 a “year of progress”, in pursuit for a peaceful, prosperous and vibrant Pakistan.

“In our national pursuit for a peaceful, prosperous and vibrant Pakistan, 2019 is year of progress,” Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter.

He also expressed the resolve to consolidate their successes and gains. “United we shall consolidate our successes, Inshaallah. May Allah continue His blessings upon us,” the DG ISPR said.

The military spokesman also saluted resilient Pakistanis and martyrs.

The Pakistan Army is providing enabling security environment for execution of socio-economic development, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Pakistan Army has also made significant progress in fencing of Pak-Afghan border by completing first critical phase of 539 kilometres in KP.