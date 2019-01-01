close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
NNI
January 1, 2019

IHC reserves verdict on Shahbaz’ appointment as PAC chairman

Top Story

N
NNI
January 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved a verdict on the appointment of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as the chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

The lawyer of the petitioner argued that appointing Shahbaz as chairman of PAC is like ridiculing the Constitution, thus IHC should dismiss the opposition leader of the National Assembly from the top post of PAC.

Appointing corruption-suspect Shahbaz as PAC chairman would influence the inquiry, the petitioner’s counsel asserted, while mentioning that issuing production order for the PML-N president for attending National Assembly session, was also against the law of the NAB. The PML-N leader is currently under the custody of the NAB in connection with corruption cases.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story