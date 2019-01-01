Shahbaz defers NAB briefing to PAC

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Shahbaz Sharif Monday deferred briefing from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over 168 pending cases which were referred to Bureau by the previous PACs.

He said Energy Minister was giving briefing to the committee on Tuesday so the meeting of the NAB has been deferred.

Shahbaz also announced formation of six sub-committees to examine pending audit pars including those related to the PML-N tenure.

He formed a sub-committee chaired by Syed Fakhar Imam for logical conclusion of cases of corruption of billions of rupees in New Islamabad Airport project, Grand Hayatt Hotel and Royal Palm Golf Club with the direction to submit the report to main committee within one month.

Another sub-committee was formed with the chair of Shahida Akhtar Ali to examine the performance of government departments and to formulate recommendations to place before the main PAC within two months.

The PAC meeting had a detailed briefing on working and tasks of the department by the Auditor General of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the AGP officials made complaints that many government departments have not formulated their rules and do not follow PPRA rules.

They told the PAC that many government departments have a weak recovery system to recover their dues and even most of the government land was encroached on due to their incompetence and absence of the system while the Principle Accounting Officers of the government ministries and departments did not take action on the past deeds.

They said some departments did not give response to the audit objects and even failed to produce record for the Audit officials.

They sought the assistance of the PAC for getting independent and legislation for this purpose as they told the committee despite protection by the constitution of Pakistan through 18th amendment, no legislation for the autonomy of the AGP department was done, which is still working as an attached department of the Finance Ministry.

They told the committee that the AGP made a recovery of Rs160 billion. The PAC questioned about the action taken against those from whom the recovery was made but the audit officials failed to satisfy the committee.

PAC Chairman Shahbaz Sharif asked the AGP to brief the committee about recovery and action taken against those who were responsible. PAC member Riaz Fatiyana remarked that it seems that basically there were governance issue that caused delay in completion of projects.

PAC Member Noor Alam questioned who audits the AGP. AGP Javed Jehangir said there was a law that denotes the President of Pakistan has authority to appoint an officer of the government for audit of the department.

He told the committee there were some departments which generate their own revenues and his department also audits these departments. “The Supreme Court of Pakistan in its verdict in Hamid Mir case in 2013 gave a clear mandate to the department of the Auditor General of Pakistan,” he said adding that the negotiations were going on with some departments.

Seeking help of the PAC for the legislation, the AGP said the bill to amend the Auditor General of Pakistan Ordinance 2002 was passed by the National Assembly and after the passage it was gone to the Senate which after amending sent it back to the National Assembly for approval but by then the tenure of the National Assembly was expired and subsequently the bill lapsed.