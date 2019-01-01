Woman martyred, 9 hurt in Indian firing along LoC

ISLAMABAD: A woman, Asia Bibi, embraced ‘Shahdat’ (martyrdom), while nine citizens including two women and three children got injured in Indian unprovoked cease fire violation along Line of Control (LoC), targeting civil population in Shahkot sector on Monday.

Pakistan army troops responded effectively to the Indian post, which was targeting civil population, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.