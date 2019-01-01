Mixed fortunes for national squad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team had mixed fortunes in the year 2018 as the outfit was seen struggling in One-Day and Tests and at the same time turning out to be the best in T20I.

Pakistan remained seventh in Tests, moved to fifth position in ODIs and finished the year as the No.1 ranked T20 side.

Yasir and Babar created world records, Fakhar became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double-century in ODIs.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur have reflected on 2018 with satisfaction but hope for better results in the coming year.

“It has been a long year in which there have been some exceptional and some ordinary performances. Overall, I think we have done well, but I accept we could have had better results had we shown a little more consistency,” said Sarfraz.

Arthur concurred, when he remarked: “The Lord’s victory over England, a 1-0 series win over Australia and world record 17 T20I victories were obviously the highlights of the year. But we could have also won the series against New Zealand and the Centurion Test, and it hurts to end up on the losing side.

“This is a side in transition and has shown considerable improvement in the past 12 months. I am convinced that the best from this outstanding young group of players is yet to come.”

In 2018, Pakistan played nine Tests, winning four and losing four, while they won eight of the 18 ODIs, with the series decider against New Zealand being washed-out after they had set the Kiwis a 280-run win target. In the shortest format, Pakistan won a world record 17 out of 19 matches, including victories in the Zimbabwe tri-series and series wins over Australia and the New Zealand both at the Black Caps home and the UAE.

In the ICC rankings, Pakistan remained in seventh position in the Test table but gained four points to rise to 92 points, while they moved up one place to fifth in the ODI rankings. In the T20I table, Pakistan seized the top spot from New Zealand and finished in number one position on 138 points after collecting 14 points during the year.

“This was the first calendar year in which Pakistan was playing without stalwarts like Younis Khan and Misbahul Haq in the Test format,” said Sarfraz.

“They have been an integral part of the dressing room for many years and without their presence, it was sort of a strange feeling. I know many players have missed them and we as a team have certainly missed their experience and knowledge.

“It’s neither easy to replace such talent nor does it happen overnight. We have to go through the process and I think the middle-order has done a good job against tough oppositions and in not very easy conditions. This has been a massive learning year for our middle-order and I am sure they’ll learn from their mistakes and get better in matches to come.”

Sarfraz said the year has seen the emergence of some outstanding talent, which the world has recognised and acknowledged.

“Mohammad Abbas is one such player. Abbas caught everyone by surprise with the way he bowled in the UAE. The world has already billed him as the future No.1 bowler and we are so fortunate to have someone like him in the side, someone we can always rely on any surface and in any match situation.”

“I think the onus is more on seniors like Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik and myself to lead the way, take more responsibility and ensure this multi-talented young group continues to flourish and scales new heights.

With 616 Test runs at 56, Babar Azam was Pakistan’s leading run-getter in the 2018 calendar year.

He was followed by Haris Sohail (550 runs at 39.2), Asad Shafiq (536 runs at 33.5) and Azhar Ali (517 at 39.89). Amongst the bowlers, Abbas and Yasir took 38 wickets apiece in seven and six Tests respectively, while Hasan bagged 22 wickets in six Tests.

Fakhar was the top run-getter for Pakistan in ODIs with 875 runs at an average of 67.30. He was followed by Imam (672 runs at 61) and Babar (509 runs in 36.35). Shadab Khan was the leading wicket-taker with 23 in 17 matches, followed by Hasan (19 in 15 matches) and Faheem Ashraf (16 in 13 matches).