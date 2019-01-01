Palestinian court sentences man to life over Jerusalem land sale

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian court sentenced a Palestinian-American man to life in prison Monday over the sale of Jerusalem property to Jewish Israelis, a court source said, in a case that has drawn criticism from the US ambassador.

Issam Akel, accused of involvement in selling an east Jerusalem building to Jewish buyers, was arrested in October and Israeli and US officials have since called for his release.

Official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported the sentence, while identifying the man only as I A. A source with the court confirmed to AFP the man sentenced was Akel, adding that he could appeal the ruling. He was found guilty of selling Palestinian land to a foreign country, WAFA said.