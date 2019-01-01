close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 1, 2019

Palestinian court sentences man to life over Jerusalem land sale

World

AFP
January 1, 2019

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian court sentenced a Palestinian-American man to life in prison Monday over the sale of Jerusalem property to Jewish Israelis, a court source said, in a case that has drawn criticism from the US ambassador.

Issam Akel, accused of involvement in selling an east Jerusalem building to Jewish buyers, was arrested in October and Israeli and US officials have since called for his release.

Official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported the sentence, while identifying the man only as I A. A source with the court confirmed to AFP the man sentenced was Akel, adding that he could appeal the ruling. He was found guilty of selling Palestinian land to a foreign country, WAFA said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World