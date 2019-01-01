close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
AFP
January 1, 2019

Iran arrests 11 who stole $400m earmarked for imports

TEHRAN: Iran's intelligence ministry said Monday it had arrested 11 "economic disruptor" who misappropriated some $400 million earmarked for essential goods and smuggled the money out of the country.

Authorities have been cracking down on those seeking to exploit the collapsing rial, which has lost around half its value against the dollar this year, in part due to the return of US sanctions.

"During these sensitive economic times, this network received 47 trillion rials ($416 million at Monday´s open market rate) of subsidised foreign exchange to import essential goods but instead invested them in some other countries," the intelligence ministry said in a statement published on its website.

The group, based in the western Kurdistan province, used "bogus companies, forged documents and bribery" to receive subsidised dollars from state banks, it said.

