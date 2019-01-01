close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

3 commercial buildings sealed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) teams Monday sealed three commercial buildings for not fulfilling legal requirements and also having no NOC from the competent authority on Monday. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that the owners of commercial buildings, including Ajwa Centre Satellite Town, Plot-4 in front of the accounts office and a plaza near the Civic Centre had been sealed for not producing the NOCs from the municipal corporation and other departments concerned. Meanwhile, the ACE team retrieved the state land from the illegal occupiers at Mandi Bahauddin. The influential persons, in connivance with the highway department officers, occupied the commercial state land for the last many years and constructed shops and flats there.

