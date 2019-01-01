close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

Boy abused in Malakwal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

MALAKWAL: Two youths sexually abused a boy at gunpoint at Badshah Pur on Sunday night in Malakwal police limits. Reportedly, two accused Shoaib and Aslam took Bilal to a deserted place. They sexually abused Bilal at gunpoint and fled. Malakwal police registered a case on the application of M Nawaz, father of the victim, with no arrests till filing of this report.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan