Boy abused in Malakwal

MALAKWAL: Two youths sexually abused a boy at gunpoint at Badshah Pur on Sunday night in Malakwal police limits. Reportedly, two accused Shoaib and Aslam took Bilal to a deserted place. They sexually abused Bilal at gunpoint and fled. Malakwal police registered a case on the application of M Nawaz, father of the victim, with no arrests till filing of this report.
