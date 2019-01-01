Man killed in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was killed and two injured in head-on collision between a mini truck a and a car on Sunday night here. Ali, Hamza and Arshad were coming from Gojra to Toba. When they reached near Chak 286/JB, a mini truck hit their car. Ali was killed on the spot while Hamza and Arshad received injuries. They were admitted to DHQ hospital.
