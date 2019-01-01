Arshad Ansari elected LPC president for 9th time

LAHORE: Journalist Panel won the election of the Lahore Press Club.

Arshad Ansari belonging to the Jang Group created history by becoming club’s president for the ninth time. Arshad Ansari and Zahid Abid have been elected president and general secretary of the club. Ansari won club polls with a big margin.

In elections Sunday, Ansari of Journalist Panel polled 1246 votes to defeat Muhammad Shahbaz Mian, who got 804 votes. Abid of Progressive Panel secured 884 votes to beat his toughest rival Shahzad Hussain Butt (762) and claimed the position of general secretary. Others in the run were Shadab Riaz (237) and Shafiq Awan (117).

The Progressive Panel could only win one of the main seats; all the remaining seats went to the Journalist Panel. Zulfiqar Ali Metho took the slot of senior vice president with 1292 votes beating Muhammad Rehman Bhutta (703) while Nasira Atiq won the slot of vice president polling 1133 votes against Syed Jawwad Rizvi’s 841.

Hafiz Faiz Ahmed got elected as the joint secretary securing 1107 votes beating Naveed Alam (859). Salik Nawaz took the position of finance secretary with 1053 votes against Zaheer Ahmed Babar bagging 977 votes. The members of the governing body elected are: Imran Shaikh (902), Ahmed Raza (875), M. Shahid Chaudhry (797), Rana Tahir (763), Hassan Taimur (728), Muhammad Hasnain Chaudhry (709), Gul Nawaz Ahmed (704), Qasim Raza (699) and Fatima Mukhtar Bhatti (688). Newly-elected president of the club said in his maiden speech that he would work for the renovation of the Lahore Press Club. He said he will work for the establishment of Phase-II journalist housing society. Illegal occupation of plots will end under his leadership.

Payments/salaries of the workers would be ensured. Services in the club would be improved, he added.