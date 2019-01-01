KMC clerk killed in Azizabad over ‘political leaning’

karachi: A man who worked for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was gunned down in Azizabad on Monday morning allegedly because he was a supporter of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Azizabad SHO Waqar Qaiser said Shafiq Ahmed was near the Okhai Memon Jamat Khana when two men on a motorcycle arrived on the scene and the pillion rider opened fire on him.

The SHO said a police team was despatched to the spot. They found the critically wounded man there and took him to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, he added. The officer said Ahmed had suffered seven bullets, adding that they are yet to ascertain how many shots were fired, but they have found 10 spent bullet casings from the scene of the attack and all of them belonged to a 9mm pistol.

Qaiser said the targeted man had resided in Gulzar-e-Hijri and worked at the KMC office in Azizabad, adding that he had also been an MQM-P supporter, which was apparently the reason he was targeted.