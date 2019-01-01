close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

KMC clerk killed in Azizabad over ‘political leaning’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

karachi: A man who worked for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was gunned down in Azizabad on Monday morning allegedly because he was a supporter of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Azizabad SHO Waqar Qaiser said Shafiq Ahmed was near the Okhai Memon Jamat Khana when two men on a motorcycle arrived on the scene and the pillion rider opened fire on him.

The SHO said a police team was despatched to the spot. They found the critically wounded man there and took him to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, he added. The officer said Ahmed had suffered seven bullets, adding that they are yet to ascertain how many shots were fired, but they have found 10 spent bullet casings from the scene of the attack and all of them belonged to a 9mm pistol.

Qaiser said the targeted man had resided in Gulzar-e-Hijri and worked at the KMC office in Azizabad, adding that he had also been an MQM-P supporter, which was apparently the reason he was targeted.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan