Lahorites celebrate New Year by choking roads

LAHORE: Hundreds of youngsters and families gathered on major arteries of the provincial metropolis to celebrate New Year’s night. The Mall, Allama Iqbal Road, Canal Road and Bahria Town roads were choked due to heavy influx of vehicles. Youngsters ‘celebrated’ the occasion by removing silencers of their motorcycles, other people also played blaring music in their cars. City traffic police, Dolphin and PERU kept on patrolling the roads to maintain flow of traffic and law and order. Despite ban on aerial firing, dozens of people resorted to it in different localities. Fireworks and aerial firing were carried out especially in the Walled City. However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported till the filing of this report. Meanwhile, last FIR (1168/18) of the year 2018 was registered at Township Police Station against Moazzam over illegal weapon while the first FIR of the year was registered at Sanda Police Station against Waqas Ali, under Section 13/20/65.

Student ends life: An 18-year-old boy committed suicide in Mustafa Town Monday. Police handed over the body to family after completing legal formalities. The deceased has been identified as Masoom, a resident of Mustafa Town. He had applied for admission in pre-medical for becoming a doctor. On the day of incident, he locked himself in a washroom and opened fire on his temple. As a result, he died on the spot. Police reached the scene and collected evidence.