KP CM calls for including all stakeholders views in legislation

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed authorities concerned to review all legal aspects and include all stakeholders views in any proposed legislation and amendment of laws before and during the parliamentary party session.

He was addressing the participants of a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said an official handout. Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad Khan, Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister for Revenue Shakeel Ahmad, Minister for Communication & Works Akbar Ayub, MPAs of Malakand division, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadar, the advocate general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and secretaries concerned attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed about the proposed laws already tabled in the provincial assembly.

The meeting was informed that the proposed legislation for the erstwhile provincially administered tribal areas (Pata) tabled in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would not have any effect or ramifications on the already implemented legislation for the Pata.

The meeting was informed that the proposed legislation would not impose the tax on Pata but ensure its special tax-free status.