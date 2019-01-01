Murad takes notice of food poisoning death

KARACHI: The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has taken serious notice of the death of a child reportedly after consuming poisonous chips and juice and directed the Commissioner Hyderabad to conduct an inquiry and submit him the report. The two children including four-year children, Humayyun and his twin sister Aliza fell sick after taking chips and juice they had bought from Cantt Market, Hyderabad.

The condition of both the twins deteriorated and were shifted to hospital where Humayyun died and his sister Aliza was in critical condition. Terming it unacceptable, the chief minister said the shopkeepers or vendors could not be allowed to play with the lives of people by selling substandard and poisonous food items. “I want you to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and get the lab tests of food items done and report to me,” he directed Commissioner Hyderabad Abbas Baloch. The chief minister also directed the commissioner to taken necessary measures to save the life of Aliza. Murad Ali Shah said he has not forgotten the incident of Karachi in which two children had died after consuming poisonous food and now another incident has taken place. The chief minister also directed the Sindh Food Authority to undetake inspection of restaurants and markets of Hyderabad.

The Commissioner Hyderabad, Abbas Baloch in his preliminary report to the chief minister had said a child died of food poisoning on December 30, 2018 in Hyderabad. On the receipt of information, a team of officers was sent to the house of Abdul Sattar, the father of deceased child, who informed them that his wife and the children had bought chips and juice from a shop in Cantt. Market Hyderabad. After using the stuff his two kids fell ill. They were shifted to Aga Khan Hospital, Hyderabad where his son died while his daughter is in critical condition.

In his report, the commissioner said Abdul Sattar and his wife would give him further details by tomorrow. In the meantime, the commissioner contacted the hospital authorities for medical reports of the deceased child which would also be received by him tomorrow (Tuesday). The Food Inspector of the cantonment board has sealed the shop from which the material was purchased.