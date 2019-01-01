Naval chief satisfied with PN fleet’s operational capabilities

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, has expressed his satisfaction over operational capabilities of the Pakistan Navy fleet and lauded professionalism of officers and men in successfully achieving operational objectives and completing the assigned tasks.

He was addressing the Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade and award ceremony held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard.

Upon his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Commander Pakistan Fleet.

He emphasised upon the three pillars of Pakistan Navy’s vision for achieving desired goals which include combat readiness, jump-start the maritime sector and ideological domain.

The chief of the Naval Staff stressed upon maintaining perpetual vigilance and operational readiness of the PN Fleet to safeguard National Maritime interests.

He remarked that initiatives, like Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP), are manifestation of the PN resolve and commitment to ensure safe and secure Sea Lanes.

The admiral further highlighted that while conducting security patrols, PN ships are now engaged in convoy escorting of merchant ships in piracy infested areas. He further apprise that to meet the operational requirement of the Pakistan Fleet, contracts with China and Turkey for construction of four type 054A frigates and four Turkish Milgem Class Corvettes have been signed respectively.

Admiral Abbasi expressed satisfaction over progress made in operationalisation of Gwadar Port and PN obligations for the security of maritime components of the CPEC.

He reiterated that the Pakistan Navy will remain fully prepared to respond any aggression against Pakistan and will remain committed to maintaining peace and lawful order at sea in the region and beyond. The Naval chief also paid homage to PN officers and sailors who scarified their lives during various operations.

In his welcome address, the commander Pakistan Fleet presented the operational achievements of the Pakistan Navy Fleet and presented the resume of Fleet activities undertaken during the year 2018.

The chief guest gave away prizes to units adjudged the best in their respective squadrons and interacted with officers, CPOs and sailors of the Pakistan Navy fleet.