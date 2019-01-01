Ministry given task to achieve target of 15m cotton bales

MULTAN: The federal government has assigned a special task to the Ministry of National Food Security to implement an exclusive action plan for cotton-2019 to achieve Prime Minister Imran Khan’s target of 15 million bales production.

The ministry has devised a three-point strategy to achieve the goals. In the first step, the ministry would make efforts to enhance the under-cultivated area of cotton and ensure the sowing of cotton in the targeted area. In the second step, the ministry will ensure the provision of pure and quality seed of cotton to the growers. In the third step, the ministry will focus on the quality of pesticides. Ministry’s secretary Dr M Popalzai has said that cotton prepared by the research institutes had the wide potential to grow and give maximum production. He assured the agriculture scientists that the ministry would improve the administrative affairs of the CCRI besides promotion of the researchers. Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah said the country can achieve the target of 15 million easily after achieving the sowing target. The CCRI cotton varieties have the extensive potential, he said. CCRI Director Dr Zahid Mehmood and other agriculture scientists were also present on the occasion.

Grand cleanliness drive launched for Multan walled city: The public departments have launched special cleanliness drive exclusively for the walled city to remove garbage from the narrow streets and bazaars on Monday. The Multan Solid Waste Management Company has assigned more than 200 sanitary workers for grand cleanliness operation in the walled city and provided them with heavy machinery to remove heaps of dirt and filth. The sanitary workers will complete the operation in two weeks.

Joint squads of MSWMC, Wasa and Multan Municipal Corporation are taking part in the grand operation in two shifts. The sanitary workers will remove the rubble and clear the roads for smooth flow of traffic. Talking to journalists, Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said that stringent measures had been taken to remove waste from the walled city. He ordered removal of encroachments across Chowk Ghantha Gher. He directed the municipal corporation to take stern action against the encroachers and demolish illegal parking in front of the hotels.

New Year night security beefed up: City police have taken extraordinary measures in connection with the New Year night and assigned special tasks to Dolphin Force to maintain law and order. At least 909 police officials, including four SPs, 11 DSPs, 12 inspectors, 140 upper subordinates and 742 constables, will perform the duties.

Moreover, 138 squads of Muhafiz Force and Dolphin Force will perform security duties to avert any mishap while 10 Elite Force vehicles will patrol the city roads. Four police reserves are ordered to remain on standby. The city police have restricted one-wheeling on the New Year night while stern action would be taken against those disturbing peace. Heavy contingents of police have also been appointed at all the churches.

Mepco fails to address low voltage complaints: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) consumers Monday faced nuisance when their electric appliances broke down due to unabated tripping and low voltage at Wapda Town sub-division.

The Mepco complaint centre at Wapda Town sub-division did not allegedly attend a single call of the complainants. Mepco failed to ensure normal voltage, said a consumer Abdul Saboor. Consumers have complained that unannounced and prolonged low voltages continue to mar normal life at Wapda Town sub-division, making it difficult for the people to smoothly carry out their routine affairs. "The compressor of my fridge and water pump motor was burnt when suddenly the voltage went extremely low in the morning.