Tue Jan 01, 2019
January 1, 2019

Fawad meets PM, cancels Karachi visit

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Monday cancelled his Karachi visit where he was expected to meet prominent politicians on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister cancelled his visit after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

He was scheduled to leave for Karachi at 6:00pm to meet the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders and put the government’s point of view before them.

He also had to conduct meetings with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Ghaus Bakhsh Mahar, Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto, Ayaz Lateef Palijo and many other politicians.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed strategy for consultation with allies in Sindh. The prime minister assured solution to the province’s problems.

