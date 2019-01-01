Shahbaz defers NAB briefing to PAC

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Shahbaz Sharif Monday deferred briefing from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over 168 pending cases which were referred to Bureau by the previous PACs.

He said Energy Minister was giving briefing to the committee on Tuesday so the meeting of the NAB has been deferred.

Shahbaz also announced formation of six sub-committees to examine pending audit pars including those related to the PML-N tenure.

He formed a sub-committee chaired by Syed Fakhar Imam for logical conclusion of cases of corruption of billions of rupees in New Islamabad Airport project, Grand Hayatt Hotel and Royal Palm Golf Club with the direction to submit the report to main committee within one month.

Another sub-committee was formed with the chair of Shahida Akhtar Ali to examine the performance of government departments and to formulate recommendations to place before the main PAC within two months.

The PAC meeting had a detailed briefing on working and tasks of the department by the Auditor General of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the AGP officials made complaints that many government departments have not formulated their rules and do not follow PPRA rules.

They told the PAC that many government departments have a weak recovery system to recover their dues and even most of the government land was encroached on due to their incompetence and absence of the system while the Principle Accounting Officers of the government ministries and departments did not take action on the past deeds.

They said some departments did not give response to the audit objects and even failed to produce record for the Audit officials.

They sought the assistance of the PAC for getting independent and legislation for this purpose as they told the committee despite protection by the constitution of Pakistan through 18th amendment, no legislation for the autonomy of the AGP department was done, which is still working as an attached department of the Finance Ministry.

They told the committee that the AGP made a recovery of Rs160 billion. The PAC questioned about the action taken against those from whom the recovery was made but the audit officials failed to satisfy the committee. PAC Chairman Shahbaz Sharif asked the AGP to brief the committee about recovery and action taken against those who were responsible. PAC member Riaz Fatiyana remarked that it seems that basically there were governance issue that caused delay in completion of projects. PAC Member Noor Alam questioned who audits the AGP. AGP Javed Jehangir said there was a law that denotes the President of Pakistan has authority to appoint an officer of the government for audit of the department.

He told the committee there were some departments which generate their own revenues and his department also audits these departments. “The Supreme Court of Pakistan in its verdict in Hamid Mir case in 2013 gave a clear mandate to the department of the Auditor General of Pakistan,” he said adding that the negotiations were going on with some departments.

Seeking help of the PAC for the legislation, the AGP said the bill to amend the Auditor General of Pakistan Ordinance 2002 was passed by the National Assembly and after the passage it was gone to the Senate which after amending sent it back to the National Assembly for approval but by then the tenure of the National Assembly was expired and subsequently the bill lapsed.

During the briefing, the audit officials told the committee that out of 56 public sector companies, audit of 40 was completed that includes Metro Bus Projects in Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore, Orange Line, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Super League, circular debt, E-ticketing project of Pakistan Railways.

In 2018-19, projects of Billion Tree Tsunami, Central Power Purchase Authority, Orange Line Electrical component, forensic audit of the EOBI, Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) audit of PSO, Benazir Income Support Programme, EMDFs, Hajj Directorate, Punjab Revenue Authority, Malaria Control Project, Skill Development Programme, and Sindh Solid Waste Management Corporation was going on. The audit officials pointed out irregularities and corruption in mega projects of New Islamabad Airport, Grand Hayatt Hotel and Royal Palm Golf Club and the committee sent these cases to NAB and FIA. They told the committee that PC-1 of Rs37 billion New Islamabad Airport was approved on March 2008 and it was revised in April 2014. They said its cost went up to Rs81.17 billion while in the second revision in March 2018 the cost jumped to Rs105.911 billion. They told the committee that so far Rs85.554 billion has been spent on it.

PAC member Shiekh Rohail Asghar told the committee that two parallel runways were constructed with the gap of 400 meter between instead of 1200 meter which is international standard.

The Audit officials said names of the responsible are lying with the PAC Secretariat and this information could be taken from there. Shahbaz Sharif directed the secretary PAC to provide details of inquiry report to all members of the PAC.

They said Grand Hayatt Hotel was constructed in master plan but this building was converted in flats. PAC member Brig (R) Ijaz Shah questioned who was responsible for it.

PAC member Shaikh Rohail Asghar sarcastically remarked that year of bidding was mentioned in the briefing. “It was Pervez Musharraf, who gave permission and will you catch him? Whether the PAC has guts to fix the responsibility on him (Musharraf),” he said.

While briefing the PAC on Royal Palm Golf Club scam, the audit officials told the committee that this issue was pointed out by the audit department in 2006.