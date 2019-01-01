Condolence

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar have expressed heartfelt condolence with SBP’s Assistant Director Admin Zahoor Ahmed on the death of his father Allah Yar, who died the other day.

The Qul ceremony of the deceased will be held at 11.00am at his residence in Kamalia on Tuesday (today). In a joint condolence message on Monday, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Nadeem Sarwar conveyed their heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.