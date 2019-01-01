close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

Condolence

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar have expressed heartfelt condolence with SBP’s Assistant Director Admin Zahoor Ahmed on the death of his father Allah Yar, who died the other day.

The Qul ceremony of the deceased will be held at 11.00am at his residence in Kamalia on Tuesday (today). In a joint condolence message on Monday, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Nadeem Sarwar conveyed their heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports