Tue Jan 01, 2019
Apollo Sports triumphant

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

LAHORE: Apollo Sports marched into the 3rd round of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they beat Young Lucky Star Club by 2 wickets at Wahdat Colony Ground.

Scores: Young Lucky Star 187 in 34 overs (Waqas Ali 42, Imran Dogar 10, Javaid Ashraf 30, Adnan Ashraf 34, Ghulfam Dogar 21, M Arslan 3/38, Ahmed Yasin 2/12, Rashid Iqbal 2/29). Apollo Sports 188/8 in 31.3 overs (Bilal Irshad 50, Anas Raza 47, Shahid Hussain 40, Inzamam Alam 20*, Haider Ali 5/37, Salman Fayyaz 2/34).

