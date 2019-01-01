Apollo Sports triumphant

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Apollo Sports marched into the 3rd round of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they beat Young Lucky Star Club by 2 wickets at Wahdat Colony Ground.
Scores: Young Lucky Star 187 in 34 overs (Waqas Ali 42, Imran Dogar 10, Javaid Ashraf 30, Adnan Ashraf 34, Ghulfam Dogar 21, M Arslan 3/38, Ahmed Yasin 2/12, Rashid Iqbal 2/29). Apollo Sports 188/8 in 31.3 overs (Bilal Irshad 50, Anas Raza 47, Shahid Hussain 40, Inzamam Alam 20*, Haider Ali 5/37, Salman Fayyaz 2/34).
LAHORE: Apollo Sports marched into the 3rd round of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they beat Young Lucky Star Club by 2 wickets at Wahdat Colony Ground.
Scores: Young Lucky Star 187 in 34 overs (Waqas Ali 42, Imran Dogar 10, Javaid Ashraf 30, Adnan Ashraf 34, Ghulfam Dogar 21, M Arslan 3/38, Ahmed Yasin 2/12, Rashid Iqbal 2/29). Apollo Sports 188/8 in 31.3 overs (Bilal Irshad 50, Anas Raza 47, Shahid Hussain 40, Inzamam Alam 20*, Haider Ali 5/37, Salman Fayyaz 2/34).